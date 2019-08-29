Namibia: Man Nabbed On Human Trafficking Charges

A 36-YEAR-OLD Namibian man, who allegedly smuggled two minors into the country from the Democratic Republic of Congo, appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Chris Munjanu (36) was arrested on Monday at the Wenela border post after customs officials searched his truck, and found two minor children hidden inside.

He was denied bail, and his case was postponed to 10 October to allow for further investigations as well as to allow him to acquire legal services.

Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku, told The Namibian yesterday that Munjanu entered Namibia from Zambia, and had hidden the children at the back of the haulage truck with the fish he was transporting.

The boy and girl are between the ages of 13 and 16, and have no identification or citizenship documents.

"They are currently being kept at a local safe house, and so far they are unharmed. When we interrogated them, they told us that they do not know where they were going, but they had a cellphone number with them.

"We have traced the cellphone number, which belongs to someone residing at the Osire Refugee Camp. That is all we can say at the moment as we are still busy with investigations," Simasiku said.

He added that human trafficking cases are becoming a monthly occurrence in the region, as they now get two or more cases per month.

The top police officer further cautioned the local community and the nation at large to avoid taking part in such illegal activities.

"Human trafficking is a serious offence, and will not be tolerated. Those locals who are going to Zambia to look for cheap labour and bring them without documentation should know that they are also smuggling humans, and if found, they will face the full wrath of the law," he warned.

In 2017, The Namibian reported that Congolese national Jonathan Kaninka (19), who was a resident of the Osire Refugee Camp, was also arrested after he attempted to smuggle nine children through an illegal port of entry in the Zambezi region.

This year, during the World Day Against Trafficking of Persons' commemoration, deputy international relations minister Christine //Hoëbes said Namibia has passed the Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act no 1 of 2018, and is now finalising the regulations for the law to become operational.

Although the Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act is not yet in force, trafficking in persons is criminalised under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, Act 29 of 2004.

A baseline study on human trafficking conducted by the ministry of gender equality in 2009 states that human trafficking occurs transnationally and within Namibia.

Another report released last year by the US department of state titled 'Trafficking in Persons' said Namibia is a source and destination country for children subjected to sex trafficking or forced labour. Highly affected regions are Zambezi, Kavango East, Kavango West and Ohangwena, particularly at the Oshikango border post, the report said.