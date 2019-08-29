Namibia: Former Finance Staff Still On Its Medical Aid

23 August 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Albertina Nakale

Windhoek — Auditor-General Junias Kandjeke discovered that some staff members previously employed by the finance ministry have benefited from the MetHealth medical aid scheme, despite them having resigned.

In the Ministry of Finance annual report for the 2018 year ended, Kandjeke indicated that the Public Service Staff Rules Chapter D.IX, Section 5.1 states, "a member's membership of PSEMAS terminates on the day his or her services as a staff member terminates."

However, Kandjeke's audit found that some staff members resigned from the public service but were still active on the MetHealth system.

Equally, he said, although the department of medical aid within the finance ministry was informed on the resignation, the department did not notify MetHealth of the changes.

"And as a result, claims from the medical aid were paid for the staff members who terminated their service and made use of the medical aid benefit after their resignation,"

the audit shows.

The executive director within the finance ministry, Erica Shafudah in her response indicated there is no interface between the Human Resources Management System (HRMS), Integrated Finacial Management System (IFMS) and the medical aid system, which results in one reconciliation of membership termination.

Further, Shafudah explained that currently, all termination requests are done manually.

"If a staff member resigns and the medical aid directorate does not receive the termination request from the respective line ministry, the member will carry on to benefit from PSEMAS," she maintained.

Also, she said, as part of PSEMAS reform, the Ministry of Finance indicated that it is currently busy with the verification of PSEMAS membership project.

Additionally, Shafudah stated the ministry is busy to introduce a biometric system which will interlink the government system as well as that of the administrator.

During this process, she said, there will be real-time re-registration of PSEMAS members and dependants and issuing of the biometric smartcard to members and dependents, and integration of different

systems. The auditor-general recommended that the accounting officer within the ministry should put measures and controls in place to ensure that this is not a recurring practice, and in addition, proof of evidence on the recovered amounts should be provided for audit purposes.

In her response, Shafudah indicated that the finance ministry is currently busy with short-to-long-term reforms aimed at harmonising and interfacing different systems.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.