South Africa: Leopard Seal Spotted On Cape Town Beach, Residents Asked to Exercise Caution

28 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

Residents of Milnerton, Cape Town, have been warned to exercise caution following the sighting of a leopard seal, which came ashore near the lagoon.

On Wednesday, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, Marian Nieuwoudt, warned residents and beachgoers not to go near the animal while it was ashore.

At the same time, safety measures have been put in place while the leopard seal remains on land.

"We are asking the public to please keep a safe distance from the leopard seal and to ensure their dogs are on a leash at all times," said Nieuwoudt.

She added it was unusual for a leopard seal to move out of its primary habitat on the Antarctic pack ice and land up on Cape shores.

And as much as it is a welcome site, leopard seals remain "predators and should be considered dangerous, especially to children and pets".

A section of the beach has been cordoned-off in the interest of public safety, while the City, in consultation with the environmental affairs department, has decided to leave the animal alone and let it move off when ready.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.