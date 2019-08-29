Namibia: Regional Court to Try Westlane Robbers

Windhoek — A group of foreign nationals accused of carrying out an armed robbery at a shopping centre in Pioneerspark Extension 1, in 2017 and walking away with more than N$400 000 will be tried in Windhoek Regional Court tomorrow.

The suspects; Kubeko Mthokozisi, Lukas Ndlovu, Khumalo Vincent Martin, Vusi Vuthelezi David, Shane Ntandoyenkosi Moyo and Mguni Sibusiso Vuthelezi all made an appearance from custody before Magistrate Ileni Velikoshi yesterday and are expected to appear again today for plea and trial. The group which comprises of four South African nationals and two Zimbabweans is being charged by the prosecution with offences ranging from robbery with aggravating circumstances, pointing of a firearm, theft, attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm in a public place.

All charges emanate from an armed robbery incident that took place at Westlane shopping complex, Windhoek in December 2017. Police reports at the time stated that the group allegedly ambushed a G4S crewman at Westlane who was busy opening cash-in-transit in order to put money into the loading box. One of the suspects apparently shot through the vehicle window and grabbed one of the G4S guards. After the ordeal, the group fled the scene in a Toyota Etios, an Audi and a Lexus with foreign plate numbers. All vehicles have since been impounded. Upon their arrest, the group was found in possession of N$336 000 and US$6500 (over N$99 000). The court has refused to release the men on bail because of fears that the alleged robbers would abscond from Namibia to other countries in efforts to evade prosecution.

The six remain in custody at the trial-awaiting section of the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility.

Defense attorneys Trevor Brockerhoff, Kadhila Amoomo, Jan Wessels and Cynthy Owoseb represent the group.