Namibia: Ex-Girlfriend Incriminates Murder Accused

23 August 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Roland Routh

Windhoek — The former girlfriend of a man accused of the murder of his employer in Swakopmund in August 2017 yesterday effectively put him on the murder scene when she identified a cap the accused was wearing on the day of the murder.

Christofine Geirises told the court that on the morning of August 17, 2017 the accused got up to go to work at the house of 78-year-old Manfred Karl Hartmann, a pensioner from Germany who retired to Swakopmund, during the early morning hours.

She further informed the court that on that morning he put on a red cap with white stripes, and which was frayed on the front peak, before he went to the residence of the deceased.

The next time she again saw the cap was in the outside toilet at the deceased's residence next to his dead body, the witness narrated to the court.

She said that she knows the cap as she was the one who washed it and would on occasion wear it.

The man whom she said wore the cap that morning is 27 year old Unaaro Mbemukenga, who is accused of murdering and robbing Hartmann.

He pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial and told the court he did not kill or rob anyone.

His government-sponsored lawyer, Mbanga Siyomunji, confirmed the plea and said that Mbemukenga will make use of his constitutional right to remain silent and put the proof of each and every allegation on the state.

The state is alleging the accused was employed by Hartmann as a gardener and that the accused attacked Hartmann with a brick and then bound his hands behind his back and strangled him with an electric wire that was fastened to a wash basin in an outside toilet at the deceased's residence.

The deceased died as a result of strangulation.

Mbemukenga allegedly also robbed the deceased of N$1 500 in cash, a laptop computer, two cellphones, clothes and bedding.

Mbemukenga was arrested two days after the incident in Outjo where he was shot in the leg for trying to evade arrest.

He arrived for his subsequent court appearances in a wheelchair until a doctor he called in a bail hearing testified that he did not need the wheelchair and it was removed.

He made a confession to a magistrate in Swakopmund and pleaded guilty to a charge of murder, but made a U-turn during his bail application when he said he only made the admission because a policeman told him that he would be granted bail if he confessed.

He remains in custody after his bail request was refused.

The state is represented by Advocate Cliff Lutibezi and High Court Acting Judge Orben Sibeya is on the bench.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.