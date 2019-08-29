Gambia: German FA On Jatta's Case - "We Never Had a Thing Like This"

The German FA is facing tough time insisting they've never had a thing of this nature in the wake of the saga involving Gambia's Bakery Jatta.

The 21-year-old yet-to-be-capped Gambian is battling cleaning his image of allegation of fraud spilled on him.

It all began with SportBILD a German Sport site's claims that Bakery has a double identity, alleging the Gambian falsified his documents and thus hoodwinked his to way to second tier club Hamburg SV.

In a protracted saga running since start of August, Jatta, as a result, is being investigated by the German FA and Hamburg's district office of the aforesaid allegations and was the subject of booing for 90 minutes by Karlsruhers 15,000 strong supporters during a league match.

Commenting latest on the case, Dr. Anton Nachreiner chairman of the German FA Control committee said they're a bit taken aback by developments.

'I've been chairman of the DFB's control committee for twelve years, but we have not had anything like that yet,' he said.

Meanwhile, losing side Karlsruhers, it is understood, lodged an appeal against Hamburg even before start of last Sunday's match contesting the eligibility of Gunjur-born winger.

It followed a week after Bochum also did a similar thing when they lost to table-topping Hamburg.

'Then we have to see if it (Jatta's involvement regarding the appeals against him and his club) has any impact on other opposition game,' Anton told the German press.