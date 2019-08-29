Gambia: German FA On Jatta's Case - "We Never Had a Thing Like This"

28 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

The German FA is facing tough time insisting they've never had a thing of this nature in the wake of the saga involving Gambia's Bakery Jatta.

The 21-year-old yet-to-be-capped Gambian is battling cleaning his image of allegation of fraud spilled on him.

It all began with SportBILD a German Sport site's claims that Bakery has a double identity, alleging the Gambian falsified his documents and thus hoodwinked his to way to second tier club Hamburg SV.

In a protracted saga running since start of August, Jatta, as a result, is being investigated by the German FA and Hamburg's district office of the aforesaid allegations and was the subject of booing for 90 minutes by Karlsruhers 15,000 strong supporters during a league match.

Commenting latest on the case, Dr. Anton Nachreiner chairman of the German FA Control committee said they're a bit taken aback by developments.

'I've been chairman of the DFB's control committee for twelve years, but we have not had anything like that yet,' he said.

Meanwhile, losing side Karlsruhers, it is understood, lodged an appeal against Hamburg even before start of last Sunday's match contesting the eligibility of Gunjur-born winger.

It followed a week after Bochum also did a similar thing when they lost to table-topping Hamburg.

'Then we have to see if it (Jatta's involvement regarding the appeals against him and his club) has any impact on other opposition game,' Anton told the German press.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
External Relations
Sport
Soccer
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.