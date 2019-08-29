Gambia: Hellas Verona Close to Signing Musa Barrow

Serie A outfit Hellas Verona are close to signing Musa Barrow who's considered a surplus to requirements at Uefa Champions League-bound Atalanta.

Barrow was initially scheduled to stay put but that posturing has shifted with a season-long loan deal very likely as Hellas move come close to landing his signature by lodging in a proposal.

The 20-year-old is the subject of heated transfer speculations with reports suggesting he could be out on his way on a loan move which effectively could dash any possibility of his involvement for his club when the Uefa Champions League resume.

Barrow last term topped Dortmund's wish-list who'd hoped acquiring his signature after seeing playing minutes had to come by at current club Atalanta.

Dortmund's interest in the 20-year-old Gambian striker has not flamed out but they're understood to be willing to pay only €15m now.

Atalanta's gaffer hinted the forward could be on his way out on loan to fetch regular football amid overtures from Fiorentina and Cagliari.

Atalanta are prepared to make an impact in their debut Uefa Champions League show when the season resumes and want adequate reinforcement in their attacking line to provide competition for Colombia's Zapata.

Barrow played second fiddle to the Colombian all season scoring just a goal at close end of the previous season.

However, Hellas are promising consistently playing time which could be a huge factor in swaying him to join them.