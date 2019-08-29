Gambia: African Games - Gina Bass Wins Gambia Silver Medal

28 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Track and field queen Gina Bass yesterday won Gambia a silver medal in the finals of the 100m, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The 24-year-old sped to a massively impressive timing of 11.13 seconds, a season best. The performance saw her beat her 11.38 seconds feat over the weekend in the semi-finals.

Her stunning show which had her coming second behind Africa's fastest Tallou of Ivory Coast, won Gambia a silver medal - the country's second gong after the beach volleyball team snatched gold in the ongoing Morocco Games.

