Gambia: 'Gambia Can Count On EU Support... ' - Ambassador Lajos

The European Union Ambassador to The Gambia, Atila Lajos has given assurances to His Excellency, President Adama arrow that his government can count on the support of the European Union so long as it remains on this democratic and the transition path.

The EU Ambassador was at the State House on Monday, August 26, 2019, to hold what he described as "very constructive and very friendly meeting with President Barrow". The EU has been a strong supporter of The Gambian transition and it made and fulfilled various promises, which were subject of review during the meeting.

The envoy said he has no doubt that The Gambia remains committed to democracy and the transition process. The meeting availed the two leaders to review the processes and achievements that Gambia achieved in the past two-and-a-half years as part of the transition process. Other national issues and interests to the EU-Gambia partnership agenda were also put on the table.

"The Gambia has embarked on a journey that was not known in advance how it will look like. I think successes achieved in areas such as TRRC that is to facilitate national reconciliation, the Constitutional Review to draft a new constitution, or the establishment of a National Human Rights Commission are very good examples of achievements the government and the country can be very proud of," Mr. Lajos told the press corps.

They also discussed issues related to overall fiscal situation in the country, the budgetary discipline, the indebtedness of the country and issues of potential future bottlenecks in national development. These discussions also include what can be done individually by each, individually and jointly.

"We talked in detail the reform processes to be continued in the country, and especially those in the security sector. We touched on other areas of importance for both sides such as migration, which is linked to The Gambia needing all its boys and girls to build up this country," he added, noting that these are areas of national interest and of great importance to the European Union.