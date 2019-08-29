Sudan: Saudi Council of Ministries Congratulates Sudan On Historical Agreement

Ryadh — The Saudi Council of Ministries, headed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bn AbdulAziz, in its sitting on Tuessday at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah has congratulated Sudan on the historical agreement which was reached by the Sudanese parties.

The Saudi Council of Ministers asserted its blessing of the Kingdom to the agreement which is aimed to achieve the interest of Sudan and to preserve the security, safety, stability in Sudan and realize the Sudanese people's aspirations.

It stressed the keens of the Kingdom on the security and stability of Sudan and the standing alongside all parties, referring to the historical and fraternal relations between the two nations.

The Saudi Council of Minister appreciated Sudan's role in achieving security and stability at the regional and international levels.