Somalia: Three Arrested Over Links to Planned Al-shabaab Attack in New Mayor Ceremony

The Wednesday night Mogadishu Mayor inauguration ceremony has been postponed as intelligence pointed out a planned attack by militant group AlShabaab

Dalsan Media has learnt that among the 3 arrested is a Benaadir Regional officials

The acting Mayor Ibrahim Mahad Alle visited the location of the ceremony earlier Wednesday before he announced the cancellation of the event.

Omar Mohamud Mohamed, a former minister and MP , was appointed as the new Mayor of Mogadishu 22 of August following the death of Abdrahman Omar Osman.

Osman was killed last month in an Alshabaab suicide bombing executed by a blind female staff at his office.