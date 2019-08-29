Somalia: New Force Commander Takes Office

New Force Commander of Gen. Odowa Yusuf Ragge has officially taken office after an event at the Ministry of Defense headquarters.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Defense of Somalia, National Army and AMISOM officials and other officials. Gen. Owawa Yusuf Ragge took over from Gen.

Dahir Adan Elmi Qarshe has been in office for over a year and the new commander urged the new commander to continue his work.

New Force Commander Odowa Yusuf Ragge has served as Force Commander, Chief of the Army and Deputy Force Commander within a year. He is the youngest commander in the country's military command, and Gen. Jen. He has trained in Uganda, Sudan and Turkey and is described as a capable young man.