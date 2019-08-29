Ghana: Agriculture Extension Officers Receive Motorbikes

28 August 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Barnie K. Agyeman

The government has presented 10 motorbikes to extension unit of the Department of Agriculture in Tano South Municipality to enhance the work of the extension officers.

The Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Collins Offinam Takyi, who presented the motorbikes to the department said the government had introduced several programmes in the agricultural sector to boost farm yield and urged the extension officers, to as part of their extension services, educate residents on government policies and programmes on agriculture.

He said the Canadian government had credited the planting for food and jobs programme as good policy and was supporting it.

He added that the assembly and the Department of Agriculture had started an oil palm nursery project and promised that the seedlings would be distributed to farmers free of charge to boost agriculture in the Municipality.

On government industrialization policy, Mr. Takyi said the government had introduced different intervention programmes to help farmers to produce more to feed industries.

For his part, Mr. Kyei-Baffour Owusu-Achaw, the Tano South Municipal Director of Agriculture said the motorbikes would help field officers to reach farmers at hard to reach areas and educate them on modern methods of agricultural practices to make farmers obtain higher yields during the major and minor farming seasons.

Mr. Kyei said the planting for food and jobs programme would make Ghana achieve self- sufficiency in food production and stressed that the released of the motorbikes by the government would enhance the work of the extension officers.

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Govt.

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.