Ghana: Agriculture Extension Officers Receive Motorbikes

The government has presented 10 motorbikes to extension unit of the Department of Agriculture in Tano South Municipality to enhance the work of the extension officers.

The Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Collins Offinam Takyi, who presented the motorbikes to the department said the government had introduced several programmes in the agricultural sector to boost farm yield and urged the extension officers, to as part of their extension services, educate residents on government policies and programmes on agriculture.

He said the Canadian government had credited the planting for food and jobs programme as good policy and was supporting it.

He added that the assembly and the Department of Agriculture had started an oil palm nursery project and promised that the seedlings would be distributed to farmers free of charge to boost agriculture in the Municipality.

On government industrialization policy, Mr. Takyi said the government had introduced different intervention programmes to help farmers to produce more to feed industries.

For his part, Mr. Kyei-Baffour Owusu-Achaw, the Tano South Municipal Director of Agriculture said the motorbikes would help field officers to reach farmers at hard to reach areas and educate them on modern methods of agricultural practices to make farmers obtain higher yields during the major and minor farming seasons.

Mr. Kyei said the planting for food and jobs programme would make Ghana achieve self- sufficiency in food production and stressed that the released of the motorbikes by the government would enhance the work of the extension officers.