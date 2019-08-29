Ghana: Prestea Huni-Valley Trains Teachers On New Curriculum

28 August 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Matilda Ansah

A five-day new curriculum training for kindergarten and primary school teachers in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality has ended.

The Ghana Education Services is introducing the new curriculum to shift the structure and content of education system from merely passing an examination to building character, nurturing values and raising literate, confident and engaged pupils who can think critically.

The first phase of the training was for only trained teachers while the second phase had complementary teachers such as Nation's Builders Corps personnel, untrained Teachers and community teachers attending.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality Mr. Mozart K. Owuh, encouraged the teachers to further their studies to improve their level of delivery in the classroom.

The Municipal Education Director, Madam Mary Vida Kwofie, urged the teachers to apply what they have learned in their various classrooms to ensure the success of the programme.

