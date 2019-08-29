Cameroon: Elecam Reinforces Preparations

The Director General of Elections Cameroon, Erik Essousse has called on his collaborators to double efforts in order to make the October 7 presidential election a great success. Mr Essousse was speaking in Yaounde today (11 August, 2018), while opening a workshop aimed at reinforcing the capacity of ELECAM workers.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability