Cameroon: Elecam Reinforces Preparations

29 August 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Director General of Elections Cameroon, Erik Essousse has called on his collaborators to double efforts in order to make the October 7 presidential election a great success. Mr Essousse was speaking in Yaounde today (11 August, 2018), while opening a workshop aimed at reinforcing the capacity of ELECAM workers.

