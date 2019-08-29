Libya: Death Toll in the Mediterranean Exceeds 900

29 August 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Ahmed Zayed

Tripoli — SOME 900 people have lost their lives while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe in 2019. This follows the drowning of an estimated 40 people off the coast of Libya in the latest boat disaster on Tuesday.

Over 60 survivors had been rescued and brought to shore in the coastal town of Al-Khoms, around 100 kilometres east of the war-torn capital Tripoli. A rescue operation, carried by the Libyan Coast Guard and local fisherman, had been underway since Tuesday morning.

"We must not simply accept these tragedies as inevitable," said Vincent Cochetel, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) special envoy for the Central Mediterranean.

"Sympathies must now become actions that prevent loss of life at sea, and prevent the loss of hope that motivates people to risk their lives in the first place."

The boat disaster came on the same day UNHCR's Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, Kelly Clements, visited Libya to assess the country's rising humanitarian needs.

Clements called for increased support to people affected by the ongoing violence, including refugees and migrants.

The envoy pledged UNHCR's commitment to work with Libyan authorities in setting up alternatives to detention for more than 4 800 refugees and migrants currently held inside detention centres.

With a maximum depth of more than 5 200 metres, the Mediterranean is infamously known as a graveyard because of the high number of deaths in recent years.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Libya
Legal Affairs
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Migration
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.