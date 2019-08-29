Liberia: Police Never Invited Me

-Rep. Gray asserts

Montserrado County District#8 Representative Acarous Moses Gray categorically says he was never invited nor called in by the Police for questioning in connection with recent electoral violence in Monrovia.

Police Inspector General, Col. Patrick Sudue in a recent appearance before the Senate Committee on Security, Intelligence, Defense and Veteran Affairs, said both ruling Coalition for Democratic Change Chairman, MulbahMorlu and Representative Gray are persons of interest.

Col. Sudue explained that the flogging of Police Deputy Inspector General for Operations, Col. Melvin Sackor, inside the headquarters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change was reportedly done in the presence of two senior officials of the ruling establishment.

But Gray, who is also vice chairman for political affairs for the ruling CDC, says in the spirit of coordination and good governance he will visit the police headquarters.

According to him, the police do not have to writ him for appearance, they could only call via mobile to hear from him, but the way the police are responding could make one to suggest the saga is more political than security matter.

The police had since said both Morlu and Gray are not suspects. But there are reasons for them to hear about the electoral violence that led to the beating of Col. Sackor.