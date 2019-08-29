Liberia: Sen. Saah Joseph Claims Terroristic Threat

Monterrado County Senator Saah Joseph drags his colleague Senator NyonbleeKangar Lawrence of Grand Bassa County before plenary, for alleged unprovoked assault and terroristic threat.

In a written complaint before Plenary Tuesday, 27 August he narrates that Senator Kangar Lawrence wasted hot water on him, as he walked outside of the Senate Chambers last Thursday, following a hearing of the Joint Security, detailing that the female senator pursued him to his office but was denied entry or else, he would have been harmed.

According to him, throughout the attack, he restrained himself fromretaliating due to the respect he has for his colleagues in theLiberian Senate.

"This attack occurred at about 2:25 PM immediately after session inthe lobby of the premises of the Senate annex; her action against mewas not only inhumane to my person but also in direct contravention ofour standing rules against violent conduct by members of the LiberianSenate for which I seek prompt intervention." Sen. Joseph complains.

Maryland County Senator H. Dan Morais subsequently moves that theSenator's complaint be received and the extent ofthe gravity of the communication as contained, the Liberian Senatethrough its President Pro-Tempore Albert Chie should constitute a committee to speedily reviewthe allegations as contained in the communication to report to that body in the soonest possible time.

But River Gee County Senator Conmany B. Wesseh notes that given that the Senator Joseph claims terroristic threat, he should rather direct his complaint to the Liberia National Police, not the Liberian Senate, as the alleged crime is beyond the Senate's authority.

The Chambers of the Liberian Senate nearly erupted into violence last week Thursday when ruling CDC Senator Henry Yallah (Bong County) made a motion to send a presentation made by the Joint Security that was meant for questioning to the Committee on Judiciary, instead.

Senator NyonbleeKangar-Lawrence, one of the crafters of a recent joint communication to Plenary that cited the Joint Security was in tears after the motion that denied any questioning was made on the floor, constraining her to empty a cup of tea she had on presiding officer and ruling CDC Senator, Saah Joseph.

Senator Joseph, who is also Chairperson on Executive, presided over Thursday's hearing on behalf of Senate President Pro-tempore Albert Chie, also of the ruling establishment, who was reportedly out of the country.

Saah Joseph received the public humiliation as he walked down the stairs of the Senate Chambers without allowing the various heads of the Joint Security to directly face senators on the waves of violence and insecurity across Liberia, particularly in the capital, Monrovia.

Plenary had cited the Joint Security to provide updates about ongoing investigations on violence in Montserrado County Districts#13 & 15, the flogging of Police Deputy Inspector General for Operations (102) Col. Marvin Sackor inside the headquarters of the ruling CDC by partisans, and the smashing of a vehicle that belongs to the former ruling Unity Party right in front of the National Elections Commission recently in Monrovia, among other acts of vandalism.

The accused was also denied an opportunity to produce video evidence on the recent bloody violence in Montserrado District #15, on grounds that the video evidence wasn't mentioned in the joint communication to Plenary.

"I wasted a cold cup of tea on him because I'm a woman, and the mother side of me came out. A cold cup of tea cannot make him feel anything like what those innocent citizens are feeling right now. We were to make decisions today to redeem the hope of the Liberian people and take them out of fear. Some of our leaders connived to disrupt today's hearing. Everywhere is compromised", laments Sen. Kangar-Lawrence, now the only female among the 30-member senate.