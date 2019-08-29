Liberia: Huge Turn Out

-in D#15 election rerun

The re-run representative by - election in Montserrado County District #15 has been conducted peacefully, though joint security deployed in the district were reported to have thwarted minor incidents of attempts by some individuals to cause conflict.

Ruling party Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Rep. Candidate Abu Kamara and four collaborating opposition political parties candidate Telia Urey are battling for the district seat.The by - election results from the tragic death of Rep. Adolph Lawrence in a car crash this year.

Earlier polls in the by - election were challenged by Ms. Urey at the National Elections Commission (NEC), but six precincts were finally quarantined by the Commission after review of the complaint.The Commission's decision led to the conduct of the re-run in the affected six precincts on Wednesday, 28 August under heavy joint security deployment.

Polls were opened at 8:00 AM on Wednesday and closed by 6:00 PM. Hundreds of qualified voters trooped to their respective centers to cast their ballots.Our reporter who visited the voting precincts say people who had voted were requested by joint security officers assigned in the district to leave after voting to avoid any confusion.

Parties' representatives were also seen assessing the process.

There were instances where potential voters who had problems with their names and photos were corrected and made to cast their votes.

Many of the people who voted disclosed that they were pleased that the electoral process went without violence.

District #15 faced tight security deployment ahead of the vote following public outcry here against recent bloody electoral violence against opposition candidate Ms. Telia Urey and her supporters by the ruling CDC supporters.

A recent Senate decision to invite heads of national security agencies upon some Senators' request has seen maximum security deployment in the politically tense district to deter further violence following police's failure initially to contain violent attacks in the district by the CDC.

After casting their ballots Wednesday, some voters praised the NEC workers for being composed and very cooperative in assisting those who turned out to locate their voting places.Top LNP officials were seen making patrols in the district to ensure security.

Meanwhile, Assistant Information Minister for Administration JurahSanre called on the supporters of the two candidates to make the electoral process free of violence.Local radio stations have started announcing unofficial results, but the NEC will give the official results.