Liberia: Port Truckers Candidates Want Election Venue Changed

Two candidates contesting in the Port Truckers' Association of Liberia (PTAL) presidential elections say they want the elections to be conducted at Boatswain High School, instead of the National Port Authority (NPA).

The election venued at the NPA facilities in Monrovia is due to be conducted on 31 August.

Candidates Abraham K. Kamara and Omaru A. Fofana say they want the election to be held outside of the port facilities for peace and transparency.

The two candidates separately launched their official campaigns on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

They told reporters at the NPA Wednesday, 28 August that they intend communicating their concerns with PTAL Board of Commissioner about the electoral process, specifically seeking its transfer from the NPA premises to Boatswain High School on Jamaica Road.

According to the candidates, the call for a change of venue is to allow all qualified PTAL registered members who do not have NPA Access Pass to be able to partake in the process and cast their votes without hindrance.

There are four candidates contesting the presidential election including Abraham K. Kamara, Omaru A. Fofana, Eugene S. Peare and William K. Dewalt.

Other candidates vying for the positions of Secretary General, Financial Secretary, Treasure, and Chaplain include Junior Paye, FumbaFofana, Lansana D. Konneh, James Colemon, Ms. Fatu S. Larmin, Mohammed C. Lavalie and Yaya S. Kemokai.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidates are expected to come face-to-face on 30 August for a debate at which time they would adequately unveil their individual platforms containing what they hope to do for the association if elected.

Addressing his supporters, Mr. Kamara says he intends to erect an office for the association; work with government to generate more funds; and seek the welfare of all PTAL members including those in other parts of the country, among others.

For his part, candidate Omaru S. Fofana assures PTAL membership that when elected president, he would protect the interest of the membership, advance the Liberianization Policy; protect their rights.

He says he would lobby with the government through the Ministries of Transport, Commerce, and the Management of the NPA to establish a cross border transport system where trucks from Liberia will travel to neighboring countries.

At the same time, candidate William K. Dewalt is expected to also launch his official campaign on 29 August to close the entire campaign process in line with the timetable set by PTAL Board of Commissioners which is spearheading the election.