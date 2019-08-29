Liberia: LWSC to Restore Water Supply Soon Adjacent

With all hands on desk, pipe borne water via all 36 transmission lines in Monrovia and parts adjacent is shortly in the capital.Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation Managing Director Duannah A. Kamara, and his team of engineers are currently working around the clock to restore the ruptured 36-inch transmission line.

The line got ruptured recently, affecting water supply to most parts of Monrovia and its environs.Director Kamara says work completion is only a couple of days away, saying he has instructed his men to give the exercise a top priority.

"We have assured our President that water is returning soon, let's work to ensure that gentlemen ", he told engineers recently during a field trip.Meanwhile, the LWSC says unhindered water supply via its 16-inch transmission line, supplying Bushrod Island and adjacent communities.