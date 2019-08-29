Liberia: LWSC to Restore Water Supply Soon Adjacent

29 August 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

With all hands on desk, pipe borne water via all 36 transmission lines in Monrovia and parts adjacent is shortly in the capital.Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation Managing Director Duannah A. Kamara, and his team of engineers are currently working around the clock to restore the ruptured 36-inch transmission line.

The line got ruptured recently, affecting water supply to most parts of Monrovia and its environs.Director Kamara says work completion is only a couple of days away, saying he has instructed his men to give the exercise a top priority.

"We have assured our President that water is returning soon, let's work to ensure that gentlemen ", he told engineers recently during a field trip.Meanwhile, the LWSC says unhindered water supply via its 16-inch transmission line, supplying Bushrod Island and adjacent communities.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.