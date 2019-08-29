Liberia/Sierra Leone: New Coach Names Players Ahead of Match With Sierra Leone

The new head coach of Liberia's national team the Lone Star, Mr. James Peter Butler has called on 15 local-based and 13 overseas-based players for the West African Football Union (Wafu).

The list will be reduced by the 52-year-old Englishman upon the arrival of the 13 overseas players named on 24 August.Liberia will take on Sierra Leone on 4 September outside Monrovia with the return leg in Freetown on 8 September.Players named by coach Butel are local-based goalkeepers: Prince Wlame (LPRC Oilers) and Tommy Songo and Ashley Williams (LISCR FC).

The defenders include Alvin Maccornel, Prince Jetoh and Nuwo Johnson (LPRC Oilers); GasimuKouyateh (Pags FC), Ben Beniah (Nimba United), Daniel Paye (Bea Mountain) and Jeremy Saygbe (Barrack Young Controllers or BYC).He also names midfielders as Curtis Koon and Edward Ledlum (LISCR FC); Ebenezer Solo (LPRC Oilers), Rufus Padmore (BYC-II), Marvin Blapoh (Monrovia Club Breweries) and Farsedu Logan (Watanga FC).

Further Coach Butel lists Christopher Jackson (LISCR FC), Varney Dukuly (Nimba United), Terry Sackor (LPRC Oilers) and Mark Yallah (Muscat FC) as forwards.As for the overseas-based players, Coach Butel lists William Jebor (Al Fujairah, United Arab Emirates), Kpah Sherman (PKNS, Malaysia) and Sam Johnson (Real Salt Lake, USA) as forwards.

The defenders include Joel Johnson Alajarin (Charlotte Independence, United States), Eugene Swen (Energetik-BSU, Belarus) and Teah Dennis (South Samity, India).He names overseas-based midfielders as Mohammed Sangare (Newcastle United under-23, England), Oscar Murphy Dorley (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Seth KantehHellberg (IK Brage, Sweden) and Allen Njie (Grasshopper Club, Switzerland).

Additional overseas-based midfielders include SylvanusNimely (Spartak Moscow 2, Russia), Terrance Tisdell (Baroka, South Africa) and Tonia Tisdell (Nea Salamis Famagusta, Cyprus).Backroom staff chosen by Coach Butel are striker Christopher Wreh as assistant coach, former Liberia international Sunday Seah as goalkeeping coach and former Monrovia Club Breweries and Mighty Barrolle defender Sebastian Collins as administrative manager.

Others include Boakai Kamara and Samson Zoegbeh as masseurs, Patrick Konuwa as physiotherapist, TorsuJallabah as team's doctor, kitman Tommy Johnson and caretakers Sunnyboy Mason and Daniel Hodge. Wreh, who was previously named to head the squad that will take part in Wafu Nations Cup next month, has been replaced by Robert Lartey as caretaker coach.