Liberia: LMA Nimba Branch Long Serving General Supt. Sennie Suah Dies

The Late Madam Sennie Suah served as the Nimba County Branch General Superintendent of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) from 1990 up to the time of her death at age 95.

According to family sources, Madam Suah died around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, August 22, 2019 at the G.W. Harley Hospital in Sanniquellie, the county's political capital, from "pressure," a condition which she endured over the years.

Madam Suah held the position of LMA Nimba Branch Superintendent from July 15, 1990 up to the time of her death.

She was the wife of one of Nimba County's prominent paramount chiefs, the late Bonnah Suah of Sanniquellie Mah District, who "voluntarily resigned his position, having served with 'dedication'."

"Prior to her death, Madam Suah worked as one person who unified not only the marketers, but the county political actors," an official who asked not to be named informed the Daily Observer via mobile phone over the weekend.

Under her supervision as general superintendent, some of the marketers said she used her influence and purchased market sites; engaged parcels of land for markets; constructed new market buildings.

She also settled many market-related disputes, conflict among and between elders on the one hand, and youth and residents on the other, with market authorities as well as among and between marketers and market leaders.

Although Madam Suah was embedded in tradition as a Sande, she became a member of the Sanniquellie Branch of the Immaculate Catholic Church.

In a tribute, the marketers added, "Ma Suah's death is a great loss to the LMA family, Nimba County, her own family members and the Liberian society at large."

She leaves to mourn her loss a host of relatives with 10 adopted children, many grand and great-grand children, brothers, sisters, uncles and friends in and out of Liberia.