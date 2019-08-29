Liberia: GOL, Partners Host Economic Dialogue

29 August 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Government of Liberia (GoL) announces the hosting of a 3-day economic dialogue funded by United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and supported by other partners including European Union, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), World Bank, etc.

The aim is to reach a national consensus on feasible short and medium-term policy measures, strategies, programs and a time-bound road map to strengthen economic recovery, growth, peace and reconciliation.

The Chairman of the National Economic Dialogue, Dr. Toga Gayewea McIntosh, says the long-term objective of the National Economic Dialogue (NED) is to strengthen transparent, participatory and accountable economic governance.

"The purpose of the Dialogue is to: (a) stimulate a broad-based national conversation on the state and fate of the Liberian economy; and (b) collectively find ways that would situate Liberia on a path of rapid economic recovery and growth," McIntosh said.

September 4th-6th will see at least 250 participants from all parts of Liberia coming together to re-enforce and invigorate the conversation around pressing thematic areas.

They will be drawn from the private sector, political parties, labor unions, academia, students, women and youth groups, religious community, traditional leaders, physically challenged and disadvantaged groups, media, civil society organizations, and development partners.

At a press briefing, Dr. McIntosh said that discussions will be built around; Public Finance Mobilization and Management; Investment Promotion and Private Sector Growth; Youth Unemployment and Skills Development; Peace and Reconciliation for Sustained Economic Growth.

He expressed hope that the national consensus will be incorporated in their respective actions and programs as we fix our ailing economy.

