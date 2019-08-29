Sierra Leone: Liberia Names Preliminary Squad for Sierra Leone Match

Flashback: Lone Star players at morning training session at the SKD sports complex. (Photo: Anthony Kokoi)

Ahead of Liberia's home match against Sierra Leone in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers preliminary rounds, Lone Star's newly appointed head coach, Peter James Butler, has named a preliminary 33-man squad for the match. Butler was appointed as head coach of the senior national team on a one-year contract with the mandate to qualifying the Lone Stars for the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon and the Qatar 2021 FIFA World Cup.

Liberia will host Sierra Leone in the first-leg, slated for Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, and later travel to Sierra Leone for the return-leg on September 8, 2019.

A few days after the shortlisting of 13 overseas-based players invited for the encounter, Coach Butler on Tuesday, August 27, named 20 local-based to complete the preliminary roster.

Coach Butler has also named his backroom staff. According to a statement from the Liberia Football Association (LFA), Butler made the decision following series of meetings and interviews, including the one with his predecessor, Thomas Kojo.

"I'm excited to be here. It's an opportunity I've looked forward to and I'm glad to be here in Liberia working with the national team. I believe in working with the local coaches. I've met few already and will be working with them at the national team to help the talents and the growth of the national team." -Peter James Butler

"It is an opportunity I have looked forward to and I am glad to be here in Liberia working with the national team. I believe in working with the local coaches. I have met a few of them already, and will be working with them at the national team to help the talents and the growth of the national team," said Butler.

The 52-year-old Englishman has chosen former Arsenal striker Christopher Wreh as his assistant; former Liberia international, Sunday Seah, goalkeeping coach; and former Monrovia Club Breweries and Mighty Barrolle defender, Sebastian Collins, as administrative manager.

Others include Boakai Kamara and Samson Zoegbeh as masseurs, Patrick Konuwa as physiotherapist, Torsu Jallabah as team doctor, kitman Tommy Johnson and caretakers Sunnyboy Mason and Daniel Hodge.

Wreh, who was previously named to head the squad that will take part in the West African Football Union (WAFU) Nations Cup next month, has been replaced by Robert Lartey as caretaker coach, the LFA statement said.

Local-based players

Goalkeepers: Prince Wlame (LPRC Oilers) and Tommy Songo and Ashley Williams (LISCR FC)

Defenders: Alvin Maccornel, Prince Jetoh and Nuwo Johnson (LPRC Oilers); Gasimu Kouyateh (Pags FC), Ben Beniah (Nimba United), Daniel Paye (Bea Mountain) and Jeremy Saygbe (Barrack Young Controllers or BYC)

Midfielders: Curtis Koon and Edward Ledlum (LISCR FC); Ebenezer Solo (LPRC Oilers), Rufus Padmore (BYC-II), Marvin Blapoh (Monrovia Club Breweries) and Farsedu Logan (Watanga FC)

Forwards: Christopher Jackson (LISCR FC), Varney Dukuly (Nimba United),

Terry Sackor (LPRC Oilers) and Mark Yallah (Muscat FC)

Overseas-based players

Defenders: Joel Johnson Alajarin (Charlotte Independence, United States), Eugene Swen (Energetik-BSU, Belarus) and Teah Dennis (South Samity, India)

Midfielders: Mohammed Sangare (Newcastle United under-23, England), Oscar Murphy Dorley (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Seth Kanteh Hellberg (IK Brage, Sweden), Allen Njie (Grasshopper Club, Switzerland), Sylvanus Nimely (Spartak Moscow 2, Russia), Terrance Tisdell (Baroka, South Africa) and Tonia Tisdell (Nea Salamis Famagusta, Cyprus)

Forwards: William Jebor (Al Fujairah, United Arab Emirates), Kpah Sherman (PKNS, Malaysia) and Sam Johnson (Real Salt Lake, USA)