South Africa: SA's Harris Nets Cool R890 000 in U.S. Open Defeat

29 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — Despite a first round exit at the US Open , South Africa's Lloyd Harris will still be smiling all the way to the bank.

The world No 100 lost in straight sets to Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov on Tuesday, but will still cash in on a cool $58 000 (about R890 000) for his first round appearance.

According to the ATP Tour's official website, Harris has won $572 989 (R8.8 million) in career earnings to date.

Harris has made great strides this year by qualifying for the main draws of all four Grand Slam events.

He also won his first Grand Slam match at the French Open when he defeated Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a five-set classic at Roland Garros.

The 22-year-old had a career-high ranking of 82nd last month.

Harris was the only South African participating in the main draw of the men's singles, following the withdrawal due to a knee injury of 2017 finalist Kevin Anderson .

In the men's doubles, South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus are expected to go deep into the tournament.

Klaasen and Venus are the third seeds and will face French duo Adrian Mannarino and Gilles Simon in the first round.

Meanwhile, in the wheelchair event that starts on Thursday, September 5, Kgothatso Montjane will again feature.

Montjane, the first African wheelchair tennis player to play at all four Grand Slams, was also a semi-finalist in London and will be eyeing another impressive showing.

