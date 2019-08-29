Tanzania: Thousands of Burundians Fear Expulsion From Tanzania

Bujumbura — PANIC has gripped Burundian refugees following reported plans by Tanzania to deport thousands of these nationals.

It is reported the two countries have concluded a memorandum for Tanzania to repatriate 2 000 Burundian refugees per week, starting from October 1.

Some 250 000 Burundian refugees are on Tanzanian territory.

Patriotic Action Movement (MAP), the Burundian opposition, expressed concern at the lack of peace and security in the country and refugees' reluctance to return home at this time.

MAP has written to regional leaders and the African Union (AU), raising worries.

"As we are all aware of, the political and socio-economic situation in Burundi, is very worrisome and risks plunging the country into total collapse," stated Emery Pacifique Igiraneza, President of MAP.

The opposition leader cited murder, torture and arrests by state security and the ruling party-aligned youth, Imbonerakure, among other violations.

There are reports of hate and terror towards opponents of the ruling National Council for the Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD).

"This ideology is also being spread by the militia Imbonerakure and taught to young children," Igiraneza said.

Burundi plunged into chaos in 2015 when President Pierre Nkuruzinza forced a third term and won an election that the opposition boycotted.

In power since 2005, he has previously announced he would not stand for re-election at the next polls in 2020.