South Africa: Best ICT Teachers Named

Johannesburg — RUSTENBURG-based teacher, Dimakatso Sefora, has been named the Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA) SuperTeacher of the Year.

Gauteng's Matthew Hains is the 2019 ISPA TechTeacher of the Year.

The two - who teach at Saron Primary and Saheti Secondary Schools respectively - were amongst ten finalists competing for South Africa"s longest-running information and communication Technology (ICT) in education accolade, held at the Internet Week (iWeek) in Johannesburg.

The eight other finalists were Louise Fullard of Hoerskool Bergvlam, Fiona Beal of The Rock Academy, Peggy Jona of Bakuba Primary, Lyneth Crighton of Brescia House, Anel Flack of Hoerskool Standerton, Mabore Lekalakala of Mapudithomo Primary, Lady Hadio Mei of Moedi Secondary and Leanne Bishop of Grantleigh School.

Gerald Roos, a member of the judging panel, said the awards were apt for rewarding teachers that were achieving high levels of competence in digital learning.

"They encourage a transformation of pedagogy and a deeper awareness and use of digital tools and resources for learning," Roos said.

The sponsors of the prizes included the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) which donated R25 000, SANParks, The Mighty Pen Education Magazine and The ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA).

The winners each received an ISPA trophy, four nights' accommodation for four people at any national park in South Africa sponsored by SANParks, and a laptop and projector sponsored by ZADNA.

Each finalist also received R1 000 from the IDC.

"We congratulate the winners and all the participants in this year's competition. We are very grateful to the sponsors for their support of teachers pioneering ICT in education and assisting learners to prepare for their adult lives as they navigate the Fourth Industrial Revolution," said Milford Malunga, project manager at the competition administrator, the Digital Education Institute.

Sefora is a longtime participant in the ISPA SuperTeacher Awards and teacher training programme while this is the second time Hains has been named ISPA TechTeacher.