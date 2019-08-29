South Africa: Major Upgrades On Solomon Mahlangu Drive Resume

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has officially resumed with the multimillion rand rehabilitation and upgrading project of Road K69 (Solomon Mahlangu drive - Phase 1) in Mamelodi.

"Once completed, this project will have a great impact on the economy of Mamelodi. It will make the movement of people and goods much easier and will drastically reduce congestion," said Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo.

He was addressing the Mamelodi community members on Wednesday at the launch of the R300 million project, which is fully funded by his department.

Road K69 has been experiencing high volumes of traffic resulting in congestion during peak morning and afternoon traffic.

The project is expected to reduce congestion and travel times between Mamelodi and the N4.

"The road infrastructure is the life blood for any economy. If we are serious about the township economy, investments such as this are a necessity," the MEC said.

He said the project will among other things provide an improved dual carriageway of road with reduced traffic congestion and accidents.

Road K69 stretches almost 12 kilometres in the north easterly direction from Lynwood to Mamelodi, linking Lynwood Road to K54 in Mamelodi.

The first phase of the project will cover approximately nine kilometres, stretching from Road R104 (Bronkhorstspruit Road) to K54 in Mamelodi.

The project will involve the dualisation of the existing carriageway to increase its capacity, improve safety and accessibility for existing and future developments along the K69. The project is expected to be completed in August 2021.

"During construction local businesses will benefit 30% of the contract value, the community will benefit in skills transfer and training programmes," Mamabolo said.

The scope of works include construction of a bridge over Pienaars River, upgrading of intersections along the route, upgrading of stormwater management infrastructure, as well as cleaning the road reserve and grass cutting.

The project will also see the construction of bus or taxi bays at selected intersections in support of public transport and passenger convenience.

"This demonstrates Gauteng Provincial Government's commitment to providing a world-class road network serving as a key stimulator to economic growth, creating job opportunities whilst promoting social cohesion," the MEC said.