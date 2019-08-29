South Africa: Minister Discusses E-Tolls With Civil Society

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has met with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and the Automobile Association (AA) to discuss urban tolling and the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP).

"These engagements were an opportunity for us to understand the concerns and work together to find a lasting solution on the matter of funding the GFIP," the Minister said.

On Wednesday, Mbalula met with the civil society groups as part of a process to find a lasting solution to e-tolls.

"We listened to both stakeholders and committed to give them feedback from our engagement processes and we will no doubt engage with the information they placed at our disposal. These engagements are a firm expression of our commitment of our resolve to finding common ground in addressing the challenge of funding road infrastructure while we advance measures to grow our economy," Mbalula said.

The meeting was held at the offices of the National Department of Transport in Tshwane.

The Minister said he was happy to meet with stakeholders who are committed to making an honest contribution towards the realisation of an efficient road-based transport system supported by world-class road infrastructure.

"Contribution to the process by civil society groups such as AA and OUTA is highly appreciated and is an indication that matters of common interest occupy the national discourse - and so it should," he said.