South Africa: Bosch Back As Sharks Name Team for Currie Cup Semi

Cape Town — Sharks coach Sean Everitt has named his team for Saturday's Currie Cup semi-final against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

A fit-again Curwin Bosch is back at flyhalf in place of Boeta Chamberlain in the only change to the starting XV that beat the Blue Bulls 48-40 in Pretoria last weekend.

Bosch has been sidelined with a lower back injury sustained in the 27-20 win over Free State in Durban on August 10.

Chamberlain, who started at No 10 in the wins over the Golden Lions and Blue Bulls, drops out of the match-day squad altogether.

Fullback Aphelele Fassi , who was last week's man-of-the-match at Loftus Versfeld, said the Sharks were excited ahead of their trip to Bloemfontein.

"After last week's victory over the Blue Bulls, I'm really happy with where the team is at right now. We lost two games which we could have won, but we've grown since then through lots of hard work," he told the Sharks' official website.

"As a youngster, I grew up dreaming of playing in the oldest rugby competition, and now that we're here and I'm in a semi-final with a whole lot of other young players, it's a huge honour and privilege for us. The youngsters bring a lot of energy into the team and although they're learning, they're doing well and contributing in a good way."

Saturday's clash at Free State Stadium is scheduled for 17:00.

Teams:

Free State Cheetahs

TBA

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Substitutes: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Rhyno Smith, 23 JP Pietersen

Source: Sport24