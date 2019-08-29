South Africa/Morocco: Mdluli Flying SA Flag in Morocco

29 August 2019 - Young referee, Eugene Mdluli, is one of the many South Africans flying his country's flag high at the All Africa Games tournament in Morocco.

But he is the only South African match official invited to the event.

He will be blowing the whistle in the third/fourth place play off between Senegal and Mali this afternoon (29 August 2019).

The clash takes place at Stade Municipal El Mansoura in Morocco.

Mdluli is fairly new to the professional set-up but has been in the business of refereeing since 2006.

After showing a lot of potential, he was included onto the PSL panel in the 2014/2015 season - but it was only this year that he made the FIFA panel and started going international after he made the FIFA panel.

His first international assignment was the COSAFA Senior Men's Cup held in Durban earlier this year - so good was he that he was the man in the middle during the final between Botswana and Zambia.