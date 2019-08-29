Tanzania: Fishing Subsector Expands, Creates Four Million Jobs

ABOUT 450,000 tonnes of fish were harvested in the 2018/19 fiscal year, making the country one of Africa's top exporters.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Dr Rashid Tamatama announced here yesterday that number of fishermen also increased to 202,053 from less than 100,000, creating over four million jobs.

He said at least 448,468 tonnes of fish were harvested during the period under review.

The amount of revenues generated from fish and seafood exports during the year was not immediately established but Dr Tamatama explained that there was an increase in job creation and value chain.

"The sector is now greatly contributing to individuals and government in revenues," he said.

Initially, the government had announced this week that is intended to giving revival packages to the country's fisheries corporation-Tanzania Fishing Corporation (TAFICO)-to stimulate resumption of its supervisory role in the key economic subsector.

TAFICO, which was established in 1974 to manage fishing activities in the country, has for years become dormant and government records show that the organisation needs at least 45bn/- to build at least two fishing vessels as promised in the ruling part election manifesto.

But, speaking at a consultative meeting to review and prepare a new strategic plan for the fishing sector, Dr Tamatama said the government remains determined to revive TAFICO to help the country's ailing sector.

"This will be done very soon, all the plans have been going on smoothly," he said.

The new plan, according to the permanent secretary, is strategically designed to improve supervision, protection and conservation of the sector to actively contribute towards improving health and income for individuals and the state.

Initially, the plan was floated for review in 2002 and was completed in 2015 having helped to introduce loan schemes for fishing groups, construction of the Dar es Salaam fish market and modernising infrastructure at Mwanza-based K irumba fish market.