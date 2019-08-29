Tanzania: Police Disperse Protesters Against Plane Seizure, Arrest Ringleaders

POLICE in Dar es Salaam yesterday dispersed protesters and arrested some over alleged unlawful demonstration at the offices of South African High Commission, pushing for release of ATCL plane.

Dar es Salaam Special Z one Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa told journalists at the scene that after receiving information, the police acted swiftly and arrested some of the protest ringleaders and contained the demonstration.

"W e are not allowing protests. But people could use other means of expressing their grievances like writing," Commander Mambosasa said. He asked for patience from Tanzanians as the government has already sent its officials in South Africa to handle the matter.

The police intervened after tens of protesters engulfed an entrance of the embassy in the city.

The ATCL aircraft has since last weekend been held in South Africa following a court case filed by South African national, Hermanus Steyn against the government.

Mr Steyn had lived in Tanzania and managed to possess some properties, including land and livestock, which the government nationalised in the 1980's but subject to compensations.

The government made payment of huge part of the agreed compensations and the remaining part was not yet to be settled.

Mr Steyn has sought enforcement of the foreign arbitration award from the South African court for implementation of payment of the remaining amount.

But, the seizure of the plane angered some members of the public who yesterday expressed their feelings through demonstration. At around 10am, the protesters marched to the offices, carrying placards with messages emphasising on immediate release of the plane.

They were all singing: ' tunataka ndege yetu!' which literally means, 'we want our plane!' One of the protesters said they only engaged in peaceful demonstration to push the South African government to help Tanzania to get its aircraft back.

He said he believed Tanzania and South Africa were friends and South Africa has the capacity to help Tanzania.

The protest lasted for hardly one hour and at around 11:30am the place was already calm after the police dispersed the protesters.

The ' Daily News' yesterday reported that the Tanzanian state lawyers have joined their South African counterparts in the battle for the release of the plane.

During an interview, Attorney General (AG) Prof Adelardus Kilangi said the lawyers have already studied the ruling of the South African court and filed the necessary documents in the court to oppose the verdict.