Tanzania: Good Governance Practice Is Prerequisite in Development-Dr Shein

29 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein has said that good governance practice is prerequisite to achieving development goals.

Chairing an assessment meeting on a work plan for July 2018 to June this year by the Ministry of State- President's Office- Public Service, Employment and Good Governance at the State House, Dr Shein directed the executives to enhance good governance.

He said the United Republic of Tanzania is renowned for being the first country in Africa to establish the Ministries responsible for overseeing good governance, which include accountability, integrity and honesty in the government.

In another development, both Dr Shein and the Chief Secretary Dr Abdulhamid Yahya Mzee commended the Ministry for their good work particularly for being on track in implementing its work plan, which is in line with government vision and Chama Cha Mapimduzi (CCM) 2015/2020 manifesto.

Meanwhile Dr Shein held talks with Rwanda ambassador to Tanzania Mr Eugine Kayihura with the main focus at promoting use of Kiswahili in East Africa region and beyond, saying Kiswahili is a unifying factor.

The envoy visited the President at the State house to bid him farewell following end of his tenure in the country and in the course, he commended leaders in the country for maintaining good relations with his country and promised to promote Kiswahili.

