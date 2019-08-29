Tanzania: Cloves, Seaweeds Exports Decline, Earnings Down

29 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ZANZIBAR export earnings has declined by 20.3 per cent to 189.6 million US dollars in the year ending June from 238 million US dollars registered in the corresponding period 2018, due to fall of volume and value of cloves and seaweeds.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT), monthly economic review for July states that the decline of volume of cloves is attributed to the cyclical nature of crop, an inherent nature of agriculture that is few years of good returns followed by years of negative returns.

During the referred period, the value of cloves dropped by 97.9 per cent to 1,224 million US dollars from 59,178.6 million US dollars.

The volume of cloves also declined by 97.6 per cent to 0.2 million US dollars in the year ending June compared to 0.5 million US dollars in the corresponding period.

Furthermore, the unit price per tonne of cloves dropped by 14.3 per cent to 6,800 US dollars in the period under review compared to 7,939.2 US dollars in the similar period last year.

The value of seaweeds registered a decline by 12.2 per cent in the reference period to 4,032.8 million US dollars from 4,591 million US dollars of the corresponding period 2018.

Moreover, the volume of seaweeds recorded 27.8 per cent decline to 8.7 million tonnes from 12.0 million tonnes registered in the similar period last year.

During the year ending June, current account balance was a deficit of 66.1 million US dollars compared to a surplus of 13.8 million US dollars in similar period 2018, owing to increase in import of goods and services coupled with a decline in goods exports.

In contrast, service receipts rose primarily due to higher income from operations linked to tourism activities.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Business
Agribusiness
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.