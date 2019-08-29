Malawi: Court Jails Couple for Sexual Rituals With Daughter 'To Get Rich'

Mulanje First Grade Magistrate's Court in Mulanje has convicted and sentenced a couple to serve a jail term over a daughter's defilement. The two are Francis Makatanje and Annita Kampango, his wife.

An artist's impression of a court proceeding

The court heard that on July 31 this year, the couple went to pray within some hills called Mwanamulanje.

It was heard that while there, Francis Makatanje told the wife that God had told him to sleep with the girl to get rich.

The court also learnt the girl objected to this idea but her parents insisted, threatening that if she refused she would go mad.

The father then forcibly had sex with the victim in full view of the mother, it further heard through police prosecutor, Sub Inspector Annock Fumbo.

"Despite threatening her not to reveal, the 15-year-old victim gathered courage and reported the issue to her aunt before later taking it to police at Namphungo," Fumbo said.

Fumbo said following the report, police arrested the father and charged him with an offence of defilement contravening section 138 (1) of the penal code.

He said further investigations led to the arrest of the mother who was charged with an offence of aiding defilement contrary to section 21 (c) of the penal code.

Appearing before First Grade Magistrate Smart Maruwasa, the two both pleaded guilty and admitted to the charges.

Fumbo, therefore, asked the court for stiff penalties, describing the couple's action as exploitative.

Although the two asked for leniency, Maruwasa concurred with the state, saying the two indeed required stiff penalties.

Maruwasa, therefore, sentenced the two to 14 years and 10 years IHL respectively, saying this should serve as a deterrent to others

Makatanje hails from Mkwapatira Village while his wife comes from Khwalala Village both in the area of Traditional Authority Juma in the district.

Meanwhile, Mulanje Police Station Public Relations Officer, Gresham Ngwira has since warned the general public especially parents and guardians to be responsible by protecting their children from any violence.