Namibia: Confident Local Women Applauded

19 August 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Aletta Shikololo

Over the weekend the weekly tabloid newspaper Confidénte through Independent Media Holdings hosted an awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of women who have done amazing work in their respective professions.

The event was also to launch the book titled 'An insight into Namibian Women' that celebrates women's stellar contributions to the social, political and economic spheres.

Speaking to Entertainment Now! Confidénte editor-in-chief and founder Max Hamata said: "The underlying motive of the awards was to identify women in the country who have the potential of becoming self-reliant and self-independent and also that inspire other women in the country."

According to Hamata, many women have done outstanding work but they are not recognised, so the launch of the book and the awards is a reference point for investors to know who to approach when they want to invest in the country.

The event was attended by outstanding women from across the board who not only shared their stories of how they became who they are but also in uplifting other women.

Country senior partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Namibia, Nangula Uaandja, who is the first black woman to be registered as a Namibian chartered accountant, urged the nation to give opportunities to women and for them not to be only stuck in agriculture because that is where poverty starts.

The confident Uaandja said women need to toughen more their heart than their mind while men need to toughen their mind than their heart.

In an interview with Entertainment Now!, Dr Baby Kaurivi-Katunahange, who is a veterinary science lecturer at the University of Namibia, expressed her excitement at being one of the recognised confident women in the country under the animal health category.

"This recognition was a privilege to me, especially to be in the category with other phenomenal women such as Dr Helena Ndume and others, which has inspired me to do more in life," said Kaurivi-Katunahange who is pursuing a PhD in veterinary science in New Zealand.

Kaurivi-Katunahange advised women to never give up on their dreams because they have walked a long journey to be where they are as women.

