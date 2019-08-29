Sudan strategy's budget to meet IMO requirments is € 144 million

28 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
Khartoum — The estimated budget for Sudan's strategy to achieve the International Marine Organization (IMO) requirements for the year 2018-2023 amounted to 144 million euros for 465 activities and 17 initiatives.

The strategic objectives included the following axes: to make Sudan a central logistical center for maritime transport, encourage partnership with the private sector to increase investment in the maritime field, develop legislation regulating the maritime transport sector, build capacity and training in the maritime field, raise the level of management and develop institutional performance and transparency.

It is worth mentioning that Sudan has been interested in maritime affairs, where the first Sudanese Maritime Act was issued in 1961 and replaced by the Sudanese Maritime Law in 2010, which is on the enforcement and implementation of international maritime conventions, preservation of the marine environment and working to achieve the highest degree of maritime safety in the three fields of maritime work (ships, ports, and sailors).

