Sudan: Humeida chairs meeting of the Advisory Council on Human Rights

28 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Advisory Council for Human Rights (ACHR) held its 5th meeting for the year 2019 under the chairmanship of the council's Rapporteur D. Osama Mahmoud Humeida and the presence of members of the Council.

At the outset of the meeting, Dr. Osama briefed the meeting on Sudan's participation in the 46th session of the Arab Permanent Committee for Human Rights held in Cairo with a delegation headed by Babiker Ahmed Ali Qashi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice.

The meeting also reviewed Sudan's response to the report of the Independent Expert and the implications of the forthcoming visit of the HCHR mission, which includes the official of the East African Human Rights Council, the Sudan file official and the arrangements for Sudan's participation in the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva

The meeting stressed the importance of preparing a paper on the positive developments in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.