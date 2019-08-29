Sudan: Humeida chairs meeting of the Advisory Council on Human Rights

Khartoum — The Advisory Council for Human Rights (ACHR) held its 5th meeting for the year 2019 under the chairmanship of the council's Rapporteur D. Osama Mahmoud Humeida and the presence of members of the Council.

At the outset of the meeting, Dr. Osama briefed the meeting on Sudan's participation in the 46th session of the Arab Permanent Committee for Human Rights held in Cairo with a delegation headed by Babiker Ahmed Ali Qashi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice.

The meeting also reviewed Sudan's response to the report of the Independent Expert and the implications of the forthcoming visit of the HCHR mission, which includes the official of the East African Human Rights Council, the Sudan file official and the arrangements for Sudan's participation in the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva

The meeting stressed the importance of preparing a paper on the positive developments in Sudan.