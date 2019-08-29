Sudan: Timetable Set to Review Nominations for the Ministries

29 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, stated that an agreement has been reached between the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the Prime Minister to review the list of nominations for ministerial positions and the specialized councils according to a specific timetable.

