Sudan: Al-Asala Party to Dispatch Convoy to Al-Jaili and Wad Ramli Areas

Khartoum — Asala (authenticity) and Development Party is to dispatch a relief and medical convoy Friday to Al-Jaili and Wad Ramli area in Khartoum North which were affected by floods and rains.

The Party' political secretary, Hassan Abdul-Hameed said in a statement to SUNA that the party has made a call for relief of the people affected by floods and rainfalls at area sof Al-Jaili and Wad Ramli, northern Khartoum North , adding that the party has received donations from its members and non-members of the party inside and outside the country.

Abdul-Hameed said the donations received by the party reached tens thousands pounds , disclosing that the support convoy will contains medical and food supplies and that a number of doctors would voluntarily take part by setup free field clinics.

He added that women , youth and children would participate in the convoy in coordination with residents of these areas.