Libya: Arrival of 123 Sudanese Citizens From Libya

29 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The fifth-123-member batch of Sudanese nationals stranded in Libya arrived in Khartoum Wednesday evening.

The returnees were received at Khartoum airport by the joint technical committee between the Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad(SSWA)_ and International Organization for Migration (IOM) within context of joint European initiative on reintegration and protection of migrants funded by EU.

The SSWA stated earlier that operations of repatriation of Sudanese nationals would continue and in voluntary way in coordination with relevant xc local , regional and international bodies.

Read the original article on SNA.

