Namibia: Shonena Outpoints Dong in WBO Africa/Asian Pacific Youth Titles

27 August 2019
New Era (Windhoek)

Ongwediva — Namibia's WBO Africa welterweight champion Mikka Shonena successfully defended his crown for the fifth consecutive time after he outpointed Chinese opponent Youli Dong for a unanimous decision victory at the northern town of Ongwediva over the weekend.

After 12 rounds of exciting action, the judges scored the fight 118-110, 116-113 and 115-112 in favour of Shonena. Dong surprised Shonena in the 3rd round by dropping him when he caught him off balance but the undefeated Namibian was unhurt and soldiered on with great combinations, triple jabs and hard body punches till the end of the fight.

Shonena went into the fight rated number 5 by the WBO while Dong was rated number 15. Shonena's promoter Nestor Tobias expressed confidence that Shonena will in the near future get a world title shot.

"He is doing well and we are taking it one fight at a time. We hope for a much better rating from the WBO after this fight and there is no doubt that he will challenge America's Terence Crawford in the new

future."

Namibia's rising prospect Harry Simon Jr - who is the son of Namibia's legendary boxer Harry Simon - destroyed Zimbabwe's Phillip Musariri in the 2nd round with a TKO victory. Simon Jr recorded his 10th successive victory increasing his knockouts to eight in total.

In other undercards, rising star Paulinus Paulus outclassed Roy Yudha from Malawi in the 2nd round in an international middleweight bout. Paulus remains undefeated after nine fights.

Read the original article on New Era.

