Ethiopia: Awash Wine SC Launches U.S.$2 M Expansion, First Wine Cocktail in Ethiopia

Awash Wine S.C. has launched a two-million-dollar expansion project that will triple its production capacity today. In line with its new product innovation and product category, the company has also announced its newest alcoholic beverage "DANKIRA", the first wine cocktail in Ethiopia.

"Consumers told us they were looking for a new, smooth product with less alcohol. With these insights the product development began," said Berhan Mengistu, Brand and Innovation manager with the company. "'DANKIRA' is a wine cocktail with 6% alcohol, made from a blend of wine and natural fruit flavors, which makes it a light bodied product with refreshing aromas."

Available in 330ml 'DANKIRA' is now distributed in selected outlets such as top butcheries, restaurants and hotels across Addis Abeba for a recommended price of ETB 25 to ETB 30.

The company said it continuously pushes the boundaries to develop innovations that meet consumer preference and demands. "'DANKIRA' is available in two flavors: strawberry margarita and peach vodka," said Berhan.

Neil Comerford, Commercial Director of Awash Wine S.C on his part said that the company was "now proud to have arrived at another significant milestone in our wineries' growth with the commissioning of the new production line. We will continue to invest in the long -term growth of our brands, our business our people and the communities in which we operate for the benefit of all. "

The launch of 'DANKIRA' has been enabled by Awash's investment in a new state of the art production facility located in Addis Abeba. The company has invested US$2 million in an expansion project, which triples the annual capacity of the winery. "This ensures that the winery can meet future consumer demands and anticipated business growth, according to a statement issued by the company.

Constructed at Mekanisa Winery plant, located in Nefas Silk Lafto District of the capital, the new bottling line, with components imported from Italy, Germany and China, uses state of the art technology. "This includes bottle washers, fillers and corkers as well as as a capsule sealer and dryer to achieve even higher quality control. The new line, which is highly efficient and reduces waste in the wine making processes operated by a local experienced and skilled," the statement said. AS