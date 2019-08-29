Ethiopia: Awash Wine SC Launches U.S.$2 M Expansion, First Wine Cocktail in Ethiopia

27 August 2019
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)
By Mahlet Mesfil

Awash Wine S.C. has launched a two-million-dollar expansion project that will triple its production capacity today. In line with its new product innovation and product category, the company has also announced its newest alcoholic beverage "DANKIRA", the first wine cocktail in Ethiopia.

"Consumers told us they were looking for a new, smooth product with less alcohol. With these insights the product development began," said Berhan Mengistu, Brand and Innovation manager with the company. "'DANKIRA' is a wine cocktail with 6% alcohol, made from a blend of wine and natural fruit flavors, which makes it a light bodied product with refreshing aromas."

Available in 330ml 'DANKIRA' is now distributed in selected outlets such as top butcheries, restaurants and hotels across Addis Abeba for a recommended price of ETB 25 to ETB 30.

The company said it continuously pushes the boundaries to develop innovations that meet consumer preference and demands. "'DANKIRA' is available in two flavors: strawberry margarita and peach vodka," said Berhan.

Neil Comerford, Commercial Director of Awash Wine S.C on his part said that the company was "now proud to have arrived at another significant milestone in our wineries' growth with the commissioning of the new production line. We will continue to invest in the long -term growth of our brands, our business our people and the communities in which we operate for the benefit of all. "

The launch of 'DANKIRA' has been enabled by Awash's investment in a new state of the art production facility located in Addis Abeba. The company has invested US$2 million in an expansion project, which triples the annual capacity of the winery. "This ensures that the winery can meet future consumer demands and anticipated business growth, according to a statement issued by the company.

Constructed at Mekanisa Winery plant, located in Nefas Silk Lafto District of the capital, the new bottling line, with components imported from Italy, Germany and China, uses state of the art technology. "This includes bottle washers, fillers and corkers as well as as a capsule sealer and dryer to achieve even higher quality control. The new line, which is highly efficient and reduces waste in the wine making processes operated by a local experienced and skilled," the statement said. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Ethiopia
Business
East Africa
Company
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.