South Africa: Putting Deniers On Ice - Inside the Mind of a Climate Geek - Part One

29 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiara Walters

New findings released this month by the journal Nature Communications reveal that English-language digital and print media give 49% more coverage to bush-league climate contrarians than top scientists. We asked Professor Guy Midgley, a Stellenbosch University expert on how biodiversity responds to the climate crisis. With the odds in favour of 'at scale climate change disinformation', as the study puts it, what's the best way for ordinary people to make sense of this wilderness?

Q: Climate modelling is full of uncertainties -- how do these affect the science community's ability to nail its projections to the mast?

A: The temperature projections made back in the early '90s were done with somewhat rudimentary models. Now it seems those early projections were more extreme because they didn't include all the necessary processes. That means projections dating to the early '90s -- such as a likely 2°C increase for the planet by 2050 -- are now more likely to materialise towards the latter half of this century, if no action is taken to reduce emissions. There's a lot of empirical support for what these models do and they've been quite extensively reviewed, including by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)....

