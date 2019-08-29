Angola Seeks UN Support to Control Fires

29 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Rome — Angolan authorities are seeking the support of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), with the aim of benefiting from its assistance programme to manage and control fires.

Angola's Permanent Representation in FAO, based in Rome, has been making contacts with this United Nations institution, ANGOP learnt has learnt.

Angola's Permanent Representation has said the aim of the initiative is to obtain assistance to control and reduce fires in the country, in the framework of environmental education programme towards communities of rural areas to improve education and management of family farming.

The Permanent Representation is also seeking financial support for the implementation of environmental projects and programmes.

Angola, which has global forest coverage of 60 million hectares, has recorded an annual deforestation rate of 8.2 percent, lower than many other African countries.

Angola is signatory of the Paris Climate Agreement deemed by this African country a catalyst agent for change and that should be adopted by all, with the aim of saving and preserving the planet for present and future generations.

During this season of the year peasants in various regions of Angola light up fires to prepare land for cultivation. Such practice is described as wrong, however it is customary in many African countries.

Another reason for the fire, according to the Ministry of the Environment, has to do with a significant charcoal production all over the country.

According to the Angolan government, the practices described above, despite being wrong, are usual and controlled, without comparison with fires recorded in Amazonia (Brazil), like some media outlets have reported.

In a press note, the Environment Ministry recognizes the existence of fires taking place in Angola, but says there are no reasons for drama.

