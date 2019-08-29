Africa: Basketball - China to Host World Cup

Luanda — China is due to host the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup for the first time, as from August 31 to September 15, being the third Asian country to host the competition.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be the 18th tournament of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men's national basketball teams. The tournament that will be hosted in China was rescheduled from 2018 to 2019.

The group stage has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams.

Angola are also among the teams to take part in the competition.