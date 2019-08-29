Africa: Basketball - China to Host World Cup

29 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — China is due to host the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup for the first time, as from August 31 to September 15, being the third Asian country to host the competition.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be the 18th tournament of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men's national basketball teams. The tournament that will be hosted in China was rescheduled from 2018 to 2019.

The group stage has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams.

Angola are also among the teams to take part in the competition.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
External Relations
Sport
Africa
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.