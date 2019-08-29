Namibia: Etosha Land Rights Claim Stumbles At First Hurdle

29 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

An attempt by eight members of the Hai//om San community to sue the government to get recognition for their people's ancestral land rights over Etosha National Park and the Mangetti area has failed to get over the first hurdle in its path in the Windhoek High Court.

The eight Hai//om community members' application to be allowed to take legal action as representatives of their community, with the aim of having Hai//om ancestral rights over Etosha and the Mangetti area recognised, was refused in a judgement announced by High Court deputy judge president Hosea Angula yesterday.

Although the application was turned down, the court did not order the eight applicants to pay the legal costs of the government and the Hai//om Traditional Authority, who opposed the application.

The deputy judge president said the judgement was a unanimous decision of the three judges who heard oral arguments on the application by Hai//om elder Jan Tsumib and seven fellow members of his community over the course of four days in the Windhoek High Court in November last year. Deputy judge president Angula and judges Nate Ndauendapo and Thomas Masuku were on the bench during the hearing of the case.

The court's full judgement was not yet released yesterday, but judge Angula said when he announced the court's decision that it should be available today.

Legal Assistance Centre lawyer Willem Odendaal, who is part of the team of lawyers representing Tsumib and the other applicants, indicated yesterday that the court's judgement would first have to be studied before they would be able to decide if they would be continuing with legal action in Namibia - or whether they would take their case to another forum, like the African Court of Human Rights.

Tsumib, who was the first applicant in the case, and seven fellow members of the Hai//om community were asking the court to permit them to represent the Hai//om people and individuals who are part of the Hai//om community in future legal proceedings through which they wanted to have their ancestral rights over Etosha National Park and the Mangetti West area recognised.

If they managed to cross that first hurdle in their way, they planned to ask the High Court to make a variety of further decisions in their favour - including declaring that the Hai//om are entitled to the ownership of Etosha, comprising an area of 23 150 square kilometres, and of an area of 107 000 hectares at Mangetti West, or that they should be compensated for the loss of their ancestral land by being allocated other land, or being paid N$3,9 billion.

Most of the last Hai//om people who were living in Etosha - regarded by the Hai//om as part of their ancestral land - were evicted from the park in 1954.

Senior counsel Andrew Corbett and Peter Hathorn led the legal team that represented Tsumib and the other applicants in the case. The government was represented by a team of lawyers led by senior counsel Wim Trengove, while Elias Shikongo led the team that represented the Hai//om Traditional Authority.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
Land and Rural Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.