Namibia: Havana Residents Bemoan Water Scarcity

29 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Namibia Press Agency

HAVANA informal settlement residents in Windhoek have complained about water scarcity in their area due to a damaged pre-paid water tap, which serves 253 households.

A resident of Havana, Claudia Hamutenya (49), said in a recent interview with Nampa that the only water point in their surroundings closed down in mid-December 2018.

The situation has left the residents with no option but to travel long distances to the next water point, which is about one kilometre away.

"We use carts to draw water from a distant water point," she related.

Hamutenya added that she travels about four kilometres from home to the Monte Christo Road where she sells her goods for a living, and it is frustrating to get home in the late evenings and find no water.

Another resident, 23-year-old Fillipus Erastus, whose shack is situated next to the damaged water tap, said the problem was reported early this year to the City of Windhoek, which fixed it, but it was damaged again within less than a week.

Contacted for comment, councillor Martin David of the Moses Garoëb constituency, under which Havana falls, said he is aware of the damaged pre-paid water tap, including in other areas in the constituency, adding that he reports all problems to the relevant authorities at the municipality.

David, however, explained that the taps sometimes stop functioning due to their batteries that need replacement because they go flat or get stolen.

He thus called on residents to write complaint letters to his office so that he can forward them to the city.

Meanwhile, the sewerage systems that have been dysfunctional since December 2018 have been repaired early this month following complaints by the affected communities.

- Nampa

